TN Finance Minister expresses concern over proposed amendments to GST Act for levy on online gaming

August 02, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday expressed concern over draft proposals to amend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act and Rules for levy of GST on online gaming, casino and horse racing.

At the 51st GST Council meeting, which was held through videoconference, Mr. Thennarasu expressed strong reservations over certain clauses in the proposals for amendment of GST Act and Rules in view of the recently enacted Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act in Tamil Nadu, an official statement said.

The proposed amendments should conform with such State legislations, Mr. Thennarasu said at the meeting.

He called for the modification of specific clauses and suggested that the definition of online money gaming in the Act should not include games where the performance or outcome is based on chance, or such games in States where they are banned by law.

The Minister insisted that the suggested modifications should be incorporated in the proposed amendments of the Act, and the GST Council promised to make suitable modifications in the amendments, the press release said.