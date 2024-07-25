ADVERTISEMENT

 T.N. finalising Employment Policy

Published - July 25, 2024 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel

Tamil Nadu is in the process of finalising its Employment Policy, which is set to be released soon. In addition to this, six more policies are currently in the pipeline. The State Planning Commission is actively collaborating with various government departments to steer these policies towards development and implementation.

J.Jeyaranjan, Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Commission emphasized that rapid technological advancements and shifts in the job market underscore the necessity for an employment policy.

A proposal has been submitted to form a committee consisting of consultants and field experts to help develop and formulate a ‘Policy on Art & Culture and Tamil Language’. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to come out with a policy for Waste Management in Urban and Rural Areas and a policy for Augmenting Water (for agriculture and drinking).

A policy for Community Dog Management and Regulation in Tamil Nadu is also on cards. It is learnt that a committee was formed and the draft is ready and department suggestions are awaited. The policy aims to create a safe and healthy environment for coexistence between humans and dogs, recognizing the significant role dogs play in our communities, despite the risks associated with uncontrolled dog populations.

The State Planning Commission is working on a ‘Sustainable Land Use Policy of Tamil Nadu’. The draft policy has been finalized and communicated to Revenue and Disaster Management department.

Similarly, a Housing Policy tailored for Rural and Urban Tamil Nadu has reached the final draft stage and awaits review by relevant departments.

