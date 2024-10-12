T.N. files GI tag applications for three more food products from the State

The Tamil Nadu Food Processing and Agri Export Promotion Corporation (TNAPEx) has filed an application seeking Geographical Indications (GI) tag for three food products from Tamil Nadu — the Ramanathapuram panangkarkandu, Kovilpatti seeval, and Ramanathapuram pattarai karuvadu. The NABARD Madurai Agri Business Incubation Forum (MABIF) was the facilitator who did the groundwork and collated details pertaining to these products. The application was filed by Intellectual property Rights (IPR) Attorney P. Sanjai Gandhi.

“Tamil Nadu has lot of regional food products, and we want to get recognition for them,” K. Ganeshmoorthy, CEO of NABARD MABIF, told The Hindu. He said the forum had been actively implementing various initiatives to promote products that had received GI tags.”We are helping them with branding, marketing, and promotional work. We want their business to grow,” he added.

The Ramanathapuram panangkarkandu (crystal palm sugar) has been produced in this region for over 300 years. Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu is a key area for the cultivation of palmyra trees. The region’s dry, arid climate and sandy soil provide the ideal conditions for these hardy, drought-resistant trees to thrive. Known locally as ‘The Tree of Life’, the palmyra plays an integral role in the district’s rural economy.

The second product from the same region that has come up for filing is the pattarai karuvadu (dried fish). This is a traditional dry fish preparation method that involves burying fish in mud after smearing them with turmeric powder. It is a type of dried fish that is traditionally made in the coastal regions of Rameswaram. The process of making them is called paadam, meaning preservation. Pattarai Karuvadu is typically made from fleshy fish with lots of blood, such as king fish, vanjaram, ribbon fish, leather skin fish, and mackerel.

Kovilpatti seeval is a traditional deep-fried snack known for its crispy texture and unique flavour. It is made primarily from rice flour. The dough is seasoned with spices such as cumin or ajwain, which add a distinct aroma, rolled into thin sheets and cut into strips or shapes before being deep-fried until golden brown.

