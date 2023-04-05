ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. farmers federation opposes auction of mining blocks in Cauvery Delta

April 05, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - CUDDALORE

In a statement, K.V. Elangeeran, president of the Cauvery Delta Farmers Federation, said the Centre was trying to turn the Cauvery Delta region, the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu into a desert, with this move

The Hindu Bureau

The Cauvery Delta Farmers Federation has strongly opposed the Centre’s move to auction three mining blocks in the fertile part of the Cauvery Delta in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, K.V. Elangeeran, president of the Cauvery Delta Farmers Federation said the three blocks — East of Sethiathope, Michaelpatti, and Vadaseri fall within the Protected Agricultural Zone of Tamil Nadu.

“The Tamil Nadu government was not even consulted on the proposed auction and the Union government proceeded unilaterally, without taking into account the livelihood of farmers and the food security of people in the area. This is highly unacceptable,” he said.

Mr. Elangeeran said the Centre was trying to turn the Cauvery Delta region, the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu into a desert with its latest move. The project would also lead to the depletion of groundwater levels, damage fertile lands, and lead to the displacement of people. The Centre should immediately exclude the Delta region from the proposed auction failing which, farmers’ organisations would resort to massive protests, he warned.

