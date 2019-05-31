T.N. fails to find a place in Ministry

With no nominee of the party making it to the Union Council of Ministers, members of the ruling AIADMK are a disappointed lot.

In fact, it will be the first time in over 60 years that the State will have no representation in the Union Council of Ministers.

However, BJP spokesperson T. Narayanan contests this. “Nirmala Sitharaman and S. Jaishankar, both sworn in on Thursday, are from our State,” he said, expressing confidence that the AIADMK would “definitely” be accommodated at the Centre in the next round of expansion.

In the last one week, speculation was rife that P. Raveendranath Kumar, the newly elected Member of Parliament from the Theni Lok Sabha constituency, and R. Vaithilingam, former State Housing Minister and now a Rajya Sabha member, might be inducted into the Union Ministry.

Had either of them become a Minister, it would have marked the return of the AIADMK to the Union Ministry after a gap of 20 years.

When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister for the second time in March 1999, his Ministry originally had two nominees — M. Thambi Durai, Deputy Speaker of the just-dissolved Lok Sabha, and Sedapatti R. Muthiah, former Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly – as Cabinet Ministers and R.K. Kumar and Kadambur M.R. Janardhanam as Union Ministers of State.

While Mr. Muthiah and Mr. Kumar had to quit subsequently, Mr. Thambi Durai and Mr. Janardhanam resigned from the Union Ministry in April 1999 following differences with the BJP.

Compared to the ruling party’s track record, the DMK was part of the Centre for 15 years since 1996. It was a constituent of the United Front government (1996-98); the BJP-led government (1999-2003) and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government (2004-2013).

When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the AIADMK was not part of the Union government. But, Mr. Thambi Durai was made the Deputy Speaker with the BJP’s support. At present, the AIADMK has one MP in the Lok Sabha and 13 MPs in the Upper House, of whom three are retiring in July and one – Sasikala Pushpa Ramaswamy – has been expelled from the party.

Terming the exclusion of the AIADMK as a “huge embarrassment”, a senior leader pointed to the participation of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and a couple of other Ministers and said that the party could have saved itself from the situation by opting out of the Union Ministry. Just as Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar has done, the party could have said that it would be part of the National Democratic Alliance, the leader said.

Another leader said that the talk of Mr. Raveendranath Kumar making it to the Union Ministry, despite being a first-time MP, had not been relished by certain sections of the party. He, however, hoped that the issue would be resolved soon.