‘T.N. facing revenue loss, but welfare schemes unaffected’

CM distributes assistance to the tune of ₹169.77 crore

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused huge revenue loss to Tamil Nadu, but the State government has ensured that welfare schemes for the people continue to be implemented, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Thursday.

Addressing journalists in Vellore after a review meeting on COVID-19 preventive measures and the implementation of government schemes in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts, he said: “We are facing revenue loss because industries remain shut. We are yet to arrive at the exact figure.”

He distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹169.77 crore to 18,589 beneficiaries and laid the foundation stone for Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements in Karigeri panchayat near Katpadi and Battalapali panchayat in Peranampattu taluk, and for new government buildings in Ranipet.

Answering a question on Chromium-bearing waste lying in the open on the premises of Tamil Nadu Chromate and Chemicals Ltd., at the SIPCOT Industrial Complex, he said the State government was taking steps to remove it.

“It involves around ₹600 crore and the State government is in no position to bear the expense. Hence, we have requested the Central government for funds,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister added that the detailed project report for the Thenpennai-Palar linking project was being prepared by an agency. He said work on construction of check dams in the three districts was also under way. “I have also got a request to construct working women’s hostels in Ranipet. The same will be reviewed by the government,” he said.

Preventive measures

Speaking about COVID-19 control measures in the three districts, he said till Wednesday, a total of 8,822 persons had tested positive in Vellore, 8,799 in Ranipet and 2,210 in Tirupattur. A total of 7,537 patients had been discharged in Vellore till now, 7,543 in Ranipet and 1,724 in Tirupattur. “We are spending ₹23 crore, every day, for food for COVID-19 patients across the State. The amount differs in districts and Corporations,” he said.

He added that there were 136 COVID-19 testing centres across the State and two each in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts.

“Fever camps are being held across the State and they have helped detect symptoms early. This has helped in providing timely treatment and controlling the spread of the virus,” he said.

He also spoke about the various schemes introduced by the government for the benefit of various sections of society.