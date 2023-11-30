T.N. extends validity of licence for fishing vessels to three years

November 30, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the validity of licence for fishing vessels registered in the State to three years from the existing one year. An amendment to this effect was made in the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Rules, 2020, recently.

The State government has also increased the fee payable for obtaining the fishing licence and the renewal of the licence. In case of mechanised fishing vessels, the licence fee (upto 15-metre overall length) would be ₹3,500 and the fee for renewal would be ₹1,500.

In case of mechanised fishing vessels which are above 15-metre and upto 20-metre in length, the fishing licence fee would be ₹4,500 and the fee for renewal would be ₹2,250. For those above 20-metre in overall length, the licence fee would be ₹6,000 and for renewal, the fee would be ₹3,000.

While the fishing licence fee for motorised country craft and its renewal would be ₹1,500 and ₹750 respectively, the same for country craft would be ₹600 and ₹300 respectively.

The recent amendment was in line with the announcement made by the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare in the Assembly earlier this year.