HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. extends validity of licence for fishing vessels to three years

The State government has increased the fee payable for obtaining the fishing licence and the renewal of the licence

November 30, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the validity of licence for fishing vessels registered in the State to three years from the existing one year. An amendment to this effect was made in the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Rules, 2020, recently.

The State government has also increased the fee payable for obtaining the fishing licence and the renewal of the licence. In case of mechanised fishing vessels, the licence fee (upto 15-metre overall length) would be ₹3,500 and the fee for renewal would be ₹1,500.

In case of mechanised fishing vessels which are above 15-metre and upto 20-metre in length, the fishing licence fee would be ₹4,500 and the fee for renewal would be ₹2,250. For those above 20-metre in overall length, the licence fee would be ₹6,000 and for renewal, the fee would be ₹3,000.

While the fishing licence fee for motorised country craft and its renewal would be ₹1,500 and ₹750 respectively, the same for country craft would be ₹600 and ₹300 respectively.

The recent amendment was in line with the announcement made by the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare in the Assembly earlier this year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.