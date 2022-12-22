T.N. equestrian champs meet CM

December 22, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu medallists of the National Equestrian Championship and Junior National Equestrian Championship 2022, which was held in Bhopal recently, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat along with their coaches on Thursday.

A press release said the medallists included P. Sai Chaitanya (Team Silver) in Preliminary Show Jumping - NEC (National Equestrian Championship); G. Surya Ponmudy (Team Gold) in Children -1 Show Jumping – JNEC; and Muhammed Muzzammil (Team Gold) in Children-1 Show Jumping and (Team Silver) in Dressage JNEC. They were accompanied by other medallists from the Chennai Equestrian Center, Equine Dreams, Covai Stables, and East Cost Equestrian.

