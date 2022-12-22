  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. equestrian champs meet CM

December 22, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu medallists of the National Equestrian Championship and Junior National Equestrian Championship 2022, which was held in Bhopal recently, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat along with their coaches on Thursday.

A press release said the medallists included P. Sai Chaitanya (Team Silver) in Preliminary Show Jumping - NEC (National Equestrian Championship); G. Surya Ponmudy (Team Gold) in Children -1 Show Jumping – JNEC; and Muhammed Muzzammil (Team Gold) in Children-1 Show Jumping and (Team Silver) in Dressage JNEC. They were accompanied by other medallists from the Chennai Equestrian Center, Equine Dreams, Covai Stables, and East Cost Equestrian.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.