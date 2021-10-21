TN Engineering Admissions committee begins supplementary counselling

Nearly 9,500 candidates are participating in supplementary counselling for engineering admissions that began on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2021 committee released the rank list for supplementary counselling on Thursday. Of the 9,463 applications that were received 9,113 candidates were found eligible.

The committee has given time till noon on Friday to submit grievances at any one of the TNEA facilitation centres. The committee opened two links for students participating under the 7.5% special reservation for those who had studied from class 6 to 12 in government schools, to enable them to fill in their choices in the government quota and also in the general quota.

Candidates have been provided time till 5 p.m. on Friday to fill in their choices. The tentative allotment will be published on Saturday and candidates will have time to confirm the allotment till 7 p.m. on that day. On Sunday, the committee will provide provisional allotments.