T.N. Electricity Minister rules out further extension of deadline for linkage of Aadhaar with consumer number

February 28, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Tuesday made it clear there would be no further extension of the deadline for linking Aadhaar numbers with the accounts of power consumers, in the State. Tuesday (February 28) was the last date for consumers to complete the linkage.

The Minister told journalists in Tiruchi that out of 2.67 crore consumers, about 2.52 crore consumers had so far linked their Aadhaar numbers with their respective electricity consumer accounts. Just about 1.5 lakh consumers were yet to complete the linkage. Terming it a major achievement, Mr. Senthil Balaji said the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedo) had overcome its teething troubles and helped consumers carry out the linking smoothly. Based on the requests of consumers, the last date for the linkage was extended earlier, and they were given sufficient time. Hence, there would be no further extensions.

Solar energy parks

Mr. Senthil Balaji said the Tangedco had embarked on a mission to tap solar energy and planned to set up solar energy parks in different parts of the State to produce 6,000 MW of power. The first such park would come up in Tiruvarur and the Tangedco had taken steps to install solar panels.

Earlier, Mr. Senthil Balaji held a review meeting with Collector T. Prabhushankar and senior officials at the Collector Office.