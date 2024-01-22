T.N. electorate rises by 7 lakh voters, now stands at 6.18 crore

January 22, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The electorate of Tamil Nadu rose by about seven lakh electors and now stands at 6.18 crore, including 3.14 crore women, 3.03 crore men and over 8,200 from the third gender, according to the integrated final electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the electorate of Tamil Nadu stood at 6.11 crore, as of October 27, 2023 and during the revision period since then, 13,61,888 were included, while 6,02,737 entries were deleted on account of moving, death and duplicate entries. Correction of entries was done with respect to 3,23,997 electors.

The integrated final electoral rolls are available at: https://elections.tn.gov.in and electors can check their names by visiting the portal.

The Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of electors at 6,60,419, including over 3.30 lakh men and over 3.29 lakh women and 114 from the third gender. The Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency in Coimbatore district has the second-highest electorate with 4,62,612 electors.

As for the lowest number of electors, Kilvelur Assembly constituency in Nagapattinam district has 1,72,140, including over 87,400 women, 84,700 men and three from the third gender. Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai district has 1,72,624 electors.

A total of 5,26,205 electors: 2,74,035 men, 2,52,096 women and 74 from the third gender, who have been included are in the age group of 18-19 years. There are 3,480 overseas electors in the final rolls.

All eligible persons, who have completed 18 years of age, as on January 1, 2024 but do not find their names in the electoral rolls can apply in three ways: by submitting Form 6; applying online through www.voters.eci.gov.in or through the ‘Voter Helpline App” available at the Google Play Store.

