Tamil Nadu

T.N. Election Commissioner chairs meeting with Health Secretary

Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar with Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan in Chennai on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In line with the judgment of the Madras High Court, Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar held a meeting with Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 guidelines to be in place for the elections scheduled in urban local bodies on February 19.

TNSEC Secretary A. Sundaravalli and senior officials of the Commission were also present at the meeting held on the premises of the Commission. A total of 12,838 posts, including 1,374 corporation ward members, 3,843 municipality ward members and 7,621 town panchayat ward members, will be filled through the polls.


