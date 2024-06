Tamil Nadu Elders Welfare Association has requested the Central government to increase the income tax exemption limit for senior citizens and pensioners.

The Association’s treasurer, S.M.Chellasamy, said that the income tax exemption limit for senior citizens and pensioners must be raised from the existing ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh. The Association has also made a representation to the Union Finance Minister on the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.