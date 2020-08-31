T.N. eases e-pass norms; bus services to resume

All government offices would function with 100% staff from September 1, however, a nodal officer would be appointed in all private and government offices and industries to ensure all safety and precautionary measures with regard to COVID-19 are followed. Banks and allied services could function with 100% staff. The government has allowed film shooting with a cap of 75 persons but without any audience.

Parks and playgrounds would be opened for exercise and sports training. “There will be no 'complete lockdown' on Sundays from September onwards,” he said.

Places of worship

All places of worship were to be allowed by following SOP (to be issued). Worship would be allowed only till 8 p.m. and only a specific number of persons were to be in sanctum santorum at any given time.

Schools, colleges, cinemas, swimming pools, amusement parks, big auditoriums, beaches, zoos, museums, and tourist spots would continue to be closed. Religious, social, political, entertainment and cultural meetings, other meetings and rallies would not be allowed until further orders.

Mr. Palaniswami clarified that all fresh relaxations would not apply to containment zones across the State.