T.N. draws up plans to achieve paddy procurement target of 50 lakh tonnes for 2023-24

September 03, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:07 am IST

Even as Tamil Nadu procured about 44.22 lakh tonnes of paddy during 2022-23, the State has set a target of 50 lakh tonnes for 2023-24, the procurement process for which commenced on Friday (September 1).

As per the plan drawn up by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) for the current year, the grade ‘A’ variety of paddy will account for 35 lakh tonnes and common variety, 15 lakh tonnes. After taking into account the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the Union government, the State government determined the MSP as ₹2,310 a quintal for grade ‘A’ and ₹2,265 a quintal for common variety. The two varieties carry the State government’s incentive of ₹107 per quintal and ₹82 per quintal respectively.

During 2022-23, a total of ₹9,453 crore would have been incurred towards the procurement, of which the State government’s incentive component would have been approximately ₹390 crore.

In the meantime, the authorities have drawn up a detailed plan to ensure smooth procurement. In the light of complaints of farmers being compelled to pay a “fee” ranging from ₹40 to ₹60 a bag, they have categorised direct purchase centres (DPCs) as “sensitive” and “less sensitive.” The composition of district-level committees has been changed in many places. Temporary officials who are meant for manning the DPCs and having a poor track record have been identified. A system of randomisation has been put in place with respect to posting of such officials.

Conscious of pressure from “locally resourceful persons” in the management of affairs at the DPCs, authorities are even contemplating closing down such centres in the event of repeated complaints.

At the same time, Collectors have been empowered to open the required number of DPCs of the TNCSC in the Cauvery delta region.

As regards the non-delta districts, the government’s stand, as stipulated in its order of August 25, is that apart from the TNCSC, cooperative marketing societies, cooperative credit societies and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation are to procure paddy.