Taking a dig at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founded by actor Vijay, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy, on Monday (October 28, 2024) accused it of being the “C team” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We have seen ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams of many political parties, but this one (referring to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) is a ‘C’ team of the BJP,” Mr. Regupathy alleged while responding to a query on how he viewed Mr. Vijay’s comments at his party’s first public meeting that the TVK will fight against sectarian forces “ideologically”.

Speaking to reporters at Pudukottai, Mr. Regupathy claimed that the TVK’s action plans announced at the meeting were nothing but a photo copy of the “Dravidian model” policies of the DMK which cannot be erased from the minds of the people.

Responding to a query on Mr. Vijay’s comments that the TVK was open to sharing power with parties that approaches it for an alliance in the 2026 Assembly election, Mr. Regupathy said this can be known only when it comes to power.

The TVK has to meet the people in the 234 assembly constituencies; nominate candidates and secure votes from the electorate to get a majority for that possibility to arise, the Minister said adding that the DMK-led alliance cannot be broken as none of its allies would leave the DMK.

Asked about Vijay’s silence on the AIADMK during his speech at the public meeting, Mr. Regupathy said Vijay’s goal was to woo the cadre of the AIADMK and strengthen the BJP.

To another query whether the votes of youth would split and shift towards Vijay in the 2026 Assembly election, Mr. Regupathy said the youth wing conference of the DMK held earlier saw the participation of lakhs of youth.