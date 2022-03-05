TN Differently Abled Welfare Board reconstituted, to have members from NGOs

Special Correspondent March 05, 2022 15:51 IST

In the newly-reconstituted Board, the CM will be the chairman; six members of NGOs and associations too, have been brought in as members

The State government has re-constituted the Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Welfare Board, which now has members from NGOs and various associations. In the reconstituted Welfare Board, the Chief Minister will be the Chairman and the Secretary to the Government, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department, will be the Vice-Chairman. Additional Secretary, Finance Department will be the Ex-officio member and the Director for the Welfare of Differently Abled will be the Member Secretary. P Arunadevi, has been roped in as specialist on the board. She is an specialist in psychiatry and also a women and adolescent counsellor. Besides, six members from NGOs and other associations have been brought in as members. These members will represent people affected by Blindness and Low Vision, Dwarfism, Hearing Loss, Autism, Specific Learning Disabilities and Multiple Disabilities among others.



