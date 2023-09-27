ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. DGP warns of action against those spreading fake news on Cauvery issue

September 27, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Shankar Jiwal said that some old photos / videos were being circulated in the social media and other platforms as if Tamils were attacked in Karnataka

S Vijay Kumar
Tamil Nadu DGP, Shankar Jiwal. File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal has warned of action against those spreading fake news that Tamils were being attacked in Karnataka in connection with the Cauvery issue

In a statement, Mr. Jiwal said that some old photos / videos were being circulated in the social media and other platforms as if Tamils were attacked in Karnataka. This false information could trigger public unrest and lead to law and order problems. 

Appealing to the people not to believe in such rumours, he said stringent action would be taken against those posting such false news.

