T.N. DGP flags frequent meetings of advocates with convicts in jails

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal has raised concerns over certain advocates making frequent visits to persons lodged in prisons across the State.

In a circular, dated October 14, 2024, the DGP said an informal study made in prisons across Tamil Nadu revealed that as many as 396 advocates had visited 84 persons 1,987 times in seven months between January 1 and July 20, 2024.

Terming this an “abnormal alarm signal”, the head of the State police force pointed out that 15 rowdies lodged at the Madurai Central Prison had visits from advocates 546 times during the same period.

Though advocates visiting their clients for genuine and legitimate legal business is allowed, he claimed that a few of them were visitingconvicts in prisons mainly to hatch conspiracies and supply various banned goods, including mobile phones and drugs, to them.

‘Hatching conspiracies’

“A few persons are misusing the designation of advocates to maintain a close relationship with offenders and indulge in various offences, especially in conducting kangaroo courts/katta panchayats in civil disputes and encroachment of properties, preparation of forged documents and selling it for a huge profit,” the DGP said.

He drew the attention of the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to Section 541 (3) of the Tamil Nadu Prison Manual. It states that when a person desires an interview with an unconvicted criminal prisoner in the capacity of the prisoner’s legal advisor, they shall apply in writing, giving their name and address and stating to what branch of the legal profession they belong to.

They must also satisfy the Prison Superintendent that they are the bona fide legal advisor of the prisoner, with whom they seek an interview and have legitimate legal business.

The DGP added that the prison manual inferred that the advocate mentioned in the vakalat of the prisoner alone can visit them in prisons after due verification of their identity by the Prison Superintendent.

“However, presently, many advocates other than bona fide legal advisors are reportedly meeting prisoners. These lapses may be rectified by monitoring their activities in the prison by coordinating with prison officials,” Mr. Jiwal said.

The DGP further said that when the involvement of advocates is detected in any form of organised crime, they may also be included as accused under Section 111 (6 and 7) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, and that steps should be taken to attach their properties under Section 107 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Act, if deemed necessary.