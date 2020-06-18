TN DGP, city police chief pay tributes to inspector Balamurali

Police personnel led by Director General of Police J.K.Tripathy and City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan on Thursday paid floral tributes to the portrait of Inspector of Police S.Balamurali who had died of COVID-19.
Balamurali, who was Law and Order Police Inspector of Mambalam police station, died on Wednesday afternoon. His body was laid to rest at Kannamapet burial ground with Armed Reserve Police personnel giving a 30-gun salute.
On Thursday morning, the portrait of Balamurali was decorated with flowers and placed at the Mambalam police atation. DGP Mr.Tripathy and Commissioner Mr. Viswanathan paid their tributes. Other officers in the city police followed in paying tributes.
According to the police, over 730 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and of them, over 250 have been discharged and rejoined duty.
A special quarantine facility for police personnel has been functioning on IIT Madras campus.
