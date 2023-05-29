HamberMenu
T.N. DGP appeals to public to be wary of cyber frauds, file plaint within 24 hours

Is there is a suspicion of a fraudulent transaction, people should immediately call 1930. If the complaint is reported within 24 hours, the police will be able to stop the money transfers, says Sylendra Babu

May 29, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Monday appealed to the public to be more vigilant on new cyber frauds and report to the police within 24 hours so that fraudulent money transfers can be stopped.

Speaking to reporters in Cuddalore, he said there were various types of cyber crimes which included promising jobs, and doubling money. People should be wary of such fraudsters. Once they suspect a fraudulent transaction, they should immediately call 1930. If the complaint is reported within 24 hours, the Police will be able to stop the money transfers, he said.

Appreciating the police officers handling such white collar crimes for swiftly solving them in Cuddalore district, the DGP said, the police had arrested the accused and also recovered ₹32 lakh siphoned off from the complainant’s bank accounts.

“We have cyber crime police stations in all districts and Police Commissionerates, which handle routine cyber offences, including phishing, extortion, and cyber-stalking from individual complainants. The State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre deals exclusively with organised cyber crimes that have international ramifications,” Mr. Babu said.

Earlier, the DGP returned recovered articles, including jewellery and mobile phones valued at ₹76.8 lakh to the owners on the occasion. Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram was present.

