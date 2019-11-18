T.N. Deputy CM Panneerselvam meets industrialists in U.S.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who is on a 10-day tour in the U.S., took part in various conferences and told investors about the favourable industrial climate prevailing in the state.
During his visit, Mr. Panneerselvam took part in various engagements, met industrialists and senior officials from the World Bank. He also discussed the construction of low-cost houses using technology, according to an official release said.
Finance Department Principal Secretary S. Krishnan was also present with him during the tour, the release said.’
Mr. Panneerselvam is slated to arrive Chennai on Monday night, the release said.
Close on the heels of Chief Minister K. Palaniswami who undertook a three-nation tour in August-September to attract investments in the state, Panneerselvam left for the U.S. on November 8.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.