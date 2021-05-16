T.N. deputes two officers to Bhubaneswar, Rourkela for oxygen supply logistics

Tamil Nadu has been allotted 100 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen per day from Kalinga Nagar and Rourkela.

The Tamil Nadu government has deputed two officers conversant in Odiya and Hindi to be stationed at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela to follow up the logistical arrangements of the transportation of liquid oxygen from Kalinga Nagar and Rourkela.

Tamil Nadu has been allotted 100 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen per day from Kalinga Nagar and Rourkela. The team of officers co-ordinated by Pankaj Kumar Bansal, CMD, TANGEDCO, have brought 110 MTs so far through containers and tankers using the Railways, a G.O. said.

A. Periyasamy, Conservator of Forests, Salem and Nishant Krishna, Under Secretary to Government, Agriculture department, have been deputed for a period of two weeks to coordinate the transportation of oxygen through containers and tankers to Tamil Nadu.

“Since the State of Tamil Nadu is expecting a continuous stream of tankers with liquid oxygen following this route, he [CMD] has requested to depute the two officers who are conversant with Oriya/Hindi to be stationed, one at Bhubaneswar and another at Rourkela for a period of two weeks to follow up the logisitcs arrangements,” the G.O. said.