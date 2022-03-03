TN deputes MPs, MLA to four countries adjoining Ukraine to coordinate in efforts to rescue stranded students

DMK MPs Tiruchi Siva, Kalanidhi Veerasamy and M.M. Abdulla and legislator T.R.B. Rajaa will be accompanied by IAS officers and will facilitate in the mission to fly home students from TN

The decision to depute them was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Thursday morning, during which he also reviewed the steps being taken to rescue TN students from Ukraine | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK MPs Tiruchi Siva, Kalanidhi Veerasamy and M.M. Abdulla and legislator T.R.B. Rajaa will be accompanied by IAS officers and will facilitate in the mission to fly home students from TN

The Tamil Nadu government has tasked three MPs and a legislator to visit Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia, countries that adjoin Ukraine, to coordinate with Indian embassies there to rescue students from Tamil Nadu, who have taken temporary shelter in these countries after leaving war-hit Ukraine.

DMK MPs Tiruchi Siva, Kalanidhi Veerasamy and M.M. Abdulla and legislator T.R.B. Rajaa will visit these countries for the mission to rescue and fly home stranded TN students on board special flights at the earliest, an official release said. Four IAS officers will join the elected representatives to consolidate efforts in evacuating the TN students.

The decision to depute them was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Thursday morning, during which he also reviewed the steps being taken to rescue TN students from Ukraine.

Till Thursday morning, 3,025 phone calls and 4,390 e-mails were received from students and emigrants from Tamil Nadu who have been affected by the military operation undertaken by Russia in Ukraine. Information regarding 2,223 students from Tamil Nadu has been compiled and shared with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

All arrangements have been made for the travel of 193 students, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday morning to their respective native places and their travel expenses are to be borne by the Tamil Nadu government, the release said.

Mr. Stalin instructed officials to coordinate with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to rescue students “through the Russian side”, since many students from Tamil Nadu have been pursuing education in eastern parts of Ukraine. He also instructed officials to be in contact with stranded students and update them about the steps being taken to rescue them.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non- Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus and senior officials participated in the meeting.