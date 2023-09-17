T.N. delegation to submit representation on Cauvery on September 18

September 17, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a show of political unity on the issue of obtaining Cauvery water for the delta region, a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu, including members of the AIADMK and other Opposition parties, will meet Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on September 18 and submit a representation to prevail upon the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to order the release of 12,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan will lead the delegation, which includes T.R. Baalu (DMK), S. Jothi Mani (Congress), M. Thambi Durai and N. Chandrasekaran (AIADMK), K. Subbarayan (CPI), P.R. Natarajan (CPI-M), Vaiko (MDMK), Thol. Thirumavalavan (VCK), Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), G.K. Vasan (TMC), K. Navas Kani (IUML) and A.K.P. Chinraj (KMDK).

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that a delegation of MPs from all parties in Tamil Nadu will meet the Jal Shakti Minister and urge him to prevail upon the CWMA to order the release of 12,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister had said that the delegation will submit a memorandum to the Union Minister, urging him to direct Karnataka to release water based on the orders of the CWMA and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

