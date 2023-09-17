HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. delegation to submit representation on Cauvery on September 18

September 17, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a show of political unity on the issue of obtaining Cauvery water for the delta region, a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu, including members of the AIADMK and other Opposition parties, will meet Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on September 18 and submit a representation to prevail upon the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to order the release of 12,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan will lead the delegation, which includes T.R. Baalu (DMK), S. Jothi Mani (Congress), M. Thambi Durai and N. Chandrasekaran (AIADMK), K. Subbarayan (CPI), P.R. Natarajan (CPI-M), Vaiko (MDMK), Thol. Thirumavalavan (VCK), Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), G.K. Vasan (TMC), K. Navas Kani (IUML) and A.K.P. Chinraj (KMDK).

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that a delegation of MPs from all parties in Tamil Nadu will meet the Jal Shakti Minister and urge him to prevail upon the CWMA to order the release of 12,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister had said that the delegation will submit a memorandum to the Union Minister, urging him to direct Karnataka to release water based on the orders of the CWMA and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.