T.N. delegation to call on Union Minister today

CHENNAI

16 July 2021 00:57 IST

It will be led by Duraimurugan

A delegation representing parties in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to call on the Union Minister for Jal Shakti in New Delhi on Friday afternoon to oppose any proposal by Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

The meeting will be held at Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi, at 1 p.m. on Friday, a source said. Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan will lead the delegation.

Representatives part of the delegation are: R.S. Bharathi (DMK); D. Jayakumar (AIADMK); A. Gopanna (Congress); G.K. Mani (PMK); Vaiko (MDMK); Thol. Thirumavalavan (VCK); R.C. Paul Kanagaraj (BJP); N. Periasamy (CPI); K. Balakrishnan (CPI-M); M.H. Jawahirullah (MMK); T. Velmurugan (TVK); A.K.P. Chinnaraj (KNMDK) and M. Jagan Moorthy (Puratchi Bharatham).

The delegation is expected to call on the Union Minister and handover copies of resolutions passed during a meeting of representatives from legislature parties in Tamil Nadu last Monday.

The meeting of legislative parties, convened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government not to accord permission to Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.