T.N. delegation meets Jal Shakti Minister

Special Correspondent June 23, 2022 00:33 IST

They insist that Mekedatu should not be discussed at the CWMA meeting

Representatives of various political parties meeting Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation of representatives from various political parties led by Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat in New Delhi on Wednesday to insist that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) should not discuss Karnataka government’s proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. Tamil Nadu government’s special representative in Delhi A.K.S. Vijayan, MPs S.S. Palanimanickam, Vaiko, M. Thambidurai and A.K.P. Chinraj and legislators G.K. Mani, K. Selvaperunthagai, S.S. Balaji, Nainar Nagenthran, T. Ramachandran, P. Shanmugam, M.H. Jawahirullah, T. Velmurugan and M. Jagan Moorthy accompanied Mr. Duraimurugan, an official release said. Chief Resident Commissioner in Tamil Nadu House Atulya Misra, Resident Commissioner Ashish Chatterjee and Chairperson of the Cauvery Technical Committee R. Subramanian also accompanied the representatives. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr. Duraimurugan said the delegation insisted the Union Minister against discussing Mekedatu in the CWMA, contending that it would be violative of the judgment of the Supreme Court. “As the Union Minister repeatedly assured, he has said Karnataka could not construct any dam without the concurrence of Tamil Nadu.”



