T.N. declares heatwave a State-specific disaster, announces ₹4 lakh ex-gratia for related deaths

This will allow the government to provide immediate relief to those affected by extreme temperatures. The government will use the State Disaster Response Fund to support these efforts

Published - October 28, 2024 08:19 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
In April and May, the heat was most acute in urban areas, such as Chennai, Madurai, and Thoothukudi, where the phenomenon of urban heat islands aggravated the situation.

In April and May, the heat was most acute in urban areas, such as Chennai, Madurai, and Thoothukudi, where the phenomenon of urban heat islands aggravated the situation. Photo: File | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu government has officially declared heatwaves a State-specific disaster and announced ex-gratia payments of ₹4 lakh for families of individuals who die of heat-related causes, including those involved in relief operations.

The declaration enables the government to provide immediate relief to those affected by extreme temperatures, particularly during the severe heat experienced in April and May 2024. The government will use the State Disaster Response Fund to support these relief efforts.

The order issued by the State government said with many regions in Tamil Nadu recording temperatures exceeding 40°C, the impact on public health had been considerable. Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, have been particularly at risk. Additionally, as part of relief measures, the State plans to provide medical care, including oral rehydration salts (ORS) and access to drinking water, at kiosks throughout affected areas.

In April and May, the heat was most acute in urban areas, such as Chennai, Madurai, and Thoothukudi, where the phenomenon of urban heat islands — caused by concrete and asphalt absorbing heat — aggravated the situation. Places such as Madurai, Tiruchi, Vellore, Namakkal, Dindigul, and Krishnagiri also have barren rocky hillocks, which absorb heat and radiate it even at night.

This summer, the districts that had the highest number of days with temperatures higher than 40°C were Erode (31), Karur (26), Tirupattur (21), Dharmapuri (20), and Vellore (23).

The order said the risk of heatwaves was high in urban areas. Cities have more people living near each other, and the urban heat effect — caused by concrete, car emissions, and air conditioners — can make heatwaves worse. Buildings, roads, and other structures in cities soak up and release heat, which leads to the formation of urban heat islands during extreme heat.

The government has also declared sea erosion, lightning, thunder, whirlwinds, and gale winds as specific disasters to provide relief assistance to people affected by these events.

