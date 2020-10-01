‘T.N. decision cancelling arrear exams not right’

G.O. declaring all students as passed without an assessment is against Act: AICTE

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has told the Madras High Court that an order issued by the State government on August 26, cancelling the arrear examinations for all arts and science, engineering and MCA students except those pursuing the final year of their course, was not in accordance with its guidelines.

In a counter-affidavit filed in response to a public interest litigation petition preferred by professor and former vice-chancellor of Anna University E. Balagurusamy, the AICTE said, “The Government Order declaring all the students as passed without an assessment by way of examination is against the AICTE Act.”

The counter, served on the litigant’s counsel, E. Vijay Anand, went on to state that the AICTE is a statutory body which has to lay down norms and standards for technical courses, curricula and physical as well as instructional facilities. It also prescribes the staff pattern, their qualifications and the assessment pattern for students.

“A degree cannot be awarded to a student who has failed in a large number of courses. This is not acceptable to industry too.

‘Against guidelines’

“In view of the said G.O., all students, even those who have paid fees for arrear examinations, have been declared as passed, which is totally against the guidelines,” read the counter-affidavit signed by M. Sundaresan, southern regional officer of AICTE, on behalf of the council.

In his affidavit, Mr. Balagurusamy stated that he had chosen to file the PIL petition to save the quality of education, the future of students and the reputation of universities.

He said the government’s decision had demoralised meritorious students who had cleared all papers without any arrears.

“The G.O. will definitely lower the educational standards of students and universities…Several students have approached me and expressed apprehensions about future prospects, and [have] further informed [me] that most of the students have more than 25 arrear papers and less than 25% of marks in most of the subjects,” Mr. Balagurusamy said.