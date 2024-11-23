 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

T.N. Cyber Crime Wing cautions public against UPI scam 

The victims of this scam have reported unexpected deductions from their bank accounts without their knowledge or consent via PhonePe, the police said

Published - November 23, 2024 05:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

The Cyber Crime Wing, Tamil Nadu, has issued a public warning about a scam targeting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users. Multiple incidents of unauthorised bank transactions through UPI applications, particularly PhonePe, have been reported recently, the police said.

The victims of this scam have allegedly reported unexpected deductions from their bank accounts without their knowledge or consent via PhonePe. Upon investigation, it was discovered that in all the reported cases, the deducted amounts were transferred exclusively to Amazon Pay, the police advisory said.

Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime, Sandeep Mittal, said that this month, at least seven complaints were registered in Tamil Nadu via the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal.

Use of a malicious app

Investigations into the unauthorised money debits through PhonePe have revealed the use of a malicious app named ‘PM Kisan Yojna’. This app was distributed via multiple channels, including WhatsApp, and works by gaining control over the user’s SMS and device permissions.

The fraudsters then intercept SMS traffic and use it to manipulate UPI applications. They use the intercepted data to register devices on UPI platforms, enabling unauthorised transactions, the advisory further said.

It also collects sensitive personal data, such as name, Aadhaar number, PAN details, and date of birth, through a web form. This sophisticated method of attack has caused financial and emotional distress to several individuals, with the scammers exploiting the trust and urgency associated with government benefit schemes, the police said.

Mr. Mittal advised the public to monitor their bank account activity closely and report any unauthorised transactions immediately. He also cautioned them against clicking on unknown links or responding to unsolicited messages or emails.

Published - November 23, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Related Topics

cyber crime / Tamil Nadu / Chennai / crime / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.