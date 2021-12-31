T.N. Crypto Club Members Association aims at creating awareness of cryptocurrency

COIMBATORE

31 December 2021 17:25 IST

Since its inception, it has enrolled nearly 1,000 members from the southern States

A group of crypto investors, who have formed the Tamil Nadu Crypto Club Members Association, are creating awareness of cryptocurrency among members of the public.

C. Kandasamy, president of the association, said a large number of people in the southern States invested in cryptocurrency between 2018 and 2020, when it was not approved. They had also suffered huge losses as they were unaware of the risks. “Now, crypto is recognised and we want to create awareness of it among members of the public, the cautions they should take and what they should look for before investing in it,” he said.

In the last one month, since its inception, the association has enrolled nearly 1,000 members from the southern States. The enrolment drive continues and the association plans a series of awareness sessions. “We will also encourage studies to be taken up on cryptocurrencies and conduct awareness programmes for different groups such as lawyers, teachers and others,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

By 2025, cryptocurrency will become common and there should be better awareness of it among investors during the next two to three years, he said.