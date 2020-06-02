‘T.N. creating manufacturing clusters’

CHENNAI

02 June 2020

Tamil Nadu is developing new manufacturing clusters, an investment policy and a relocation package for companies, especially in electronics and hardware manufacturing, said Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, during a webinar on Tuesday.

Speaking at the “Invest India” webinar on electronics system design and manufacturing, Mr. Sampath also emphasised the State government’s aspirations and plans on further development of the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, an official release stated. Along with representatives from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, over 63 international companies from participated.

Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam highlighted the diversified manufacturing base in the State, its vibrant ecosystem and timely clearances through a single-window system, and invited the gathering to explore investing in the State.

