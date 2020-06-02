Tamil Nadu

‘T.N. creating manufacturing clusters’

Tamil Nadu is developing new manufacturing clusters, an investment policy and a relocation package for companies, especially in electronics and hardware manufacturing, said Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, during a webinar on Tuesday.

Speaking at the “Invest India” webinar on electronics system design and manufacturing, Mr. Sampath also emphasised the State government’s aspirations and plans on further development of the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, an official release stated. Along with representatives from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, over 63 international companies from participated.

Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam highlighted the diversified manufacturing base in the State, its vibrant ecosystem and timely clearances through a single-window system, and invited the gathering to explore investing in the State.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:42:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-creating-manufacturing-clusters/article31734423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY