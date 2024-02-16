T.N. creating employment opportunities for youth: CM Stalin

February 16, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, February 16, 2024, said that his government has been creating employment opportunities for the youth in the State, and new industries were being established through the recently-held Global Investors Meet.

Mr. Stalin also reiterated that about “50,000 new postings” would be filled up during the next two years, while over 60,000 youth have already been recruited by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and other recruiting agencies.

“Steps are being taken to fill up 10,000 postings by June this year. As a part of this, the appointment orders are being issued to new recruits today (February 16) for 1,598 postings,” Mr. Stalin said. The CM had, in September last year, said that over 50,000 people would be recruited into government service over two years.

During a function in Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, Mr. Stalin handed over welfare measures to beneficiaries under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme and also handed over appointment orders to candidates recruited through the TNPSC.

Over 3.5 lakh petitions were received from people at 2,058 camps under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme, which aims at resolving various issues involving 13 State government departments. As a result, over 42,000 patta transfers, new electricity connections/name changes in over 26,000 electricity connections, and other petitions were dealt with.

Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

