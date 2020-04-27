T.N. COVID-19 isolation wards to get robots

Patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at the Government hospitals will soon get their medicine and food served by robots designed and developed by the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy, a deemed-to-be University, and Propeller Technologies, one of the incubatees of the Technology Business Incubator established by SASTRA.

The robot, having three racks to carry and serve food, medicine and water to the patients, can be operated from a distance of 100 metres. It has an LED screen that enables doctors and paramedical staff to interact with the patients from a safe distance.

The 46-inches-tall robot weighing 15 kilograms with a payload of 10 kilograms, can be moved 360 degrees and is easy to sanitise after every use, according to a SASTRA press release.

The robot ideated and designed to minimise the contact between patients and the healthcare staff can be operated through visual communication system and controlled through radio frequency and bluetooth technology.

One such robot was pressed into service at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital last week and SASTRA plans to donate 20 more robots for use in the COVID-19 isolation wards in Government hospitals across the State. Similar machines to mop the floor and carry out disinfectant process – Robot Mops and UV Disinfectant Robot – are also being prototyped and once tested successfully will be donated to the Government hospitals, the release added.