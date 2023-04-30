ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. council for higher education introduces new scheme for colleges

April 30, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Govt. and aided colleges urged to conduct seminars and workshops

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to encourage colleges to conduct seminars and conferences for students and faculty, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education has introduced a new scheme.

The Council has called on universities, government and aided arts and science colleges to conduct workshops under ‘partial financial assistance’ scheme for the academic year 2022-23 before May 22.

The colleges will get ₹40,000 to conduct two-day international conference. For conducting a day’s national seminar/workshop ₹10,000 would be given, according to the guidelines issued by the member-secretary S. Krishnasamy. A college that conducts a two-day national seminar or a one-day international seminar will receive ₹20,000. Re-appropriation of funds would not be entertained, the official added.

The colleges must provide evidence that the workshop was conducted without deviations. Deduction from the faculty’s salary may result if a college fails to submit the final report within six months of the conduct of the workshop, the TANSCHE has said.

