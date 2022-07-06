T.N. could be divided to facilitate growth, says Nainar Nagenthran

July 06, 2022 00:59 IST

BJP leader responds to DMK MP Raja’s remark

“If DMK MP A. Raja wants to have a separate Tamil Nadu [secession], the sprawling State with 234 Assembly segments could be divided into two with 117 constituencies each for ensuring better and holistic growth,” BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran said on Tuesday.

[On Sunday, Mr. Raja, while pleading for State autonomy, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to push the DMK to return to Periyar’s demand for secession.]

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Like the ancient ‘Pandiya Naadu’ and ‘Pallava Naadu’, Tamil Nadu could be divided into two, and the BJP Chief Ministers will rule the new States in future for ensuring better administration and unprecedented growth with funding from the BJP-led Central government,” Mr Nagenthran said, while addressing a party demonstration in Tirunelveli against the DMK government’s alleged failure to fulfil its poll promises.

The Tirunelveli legislator said a separate Tamil Nadu, as demanded by Mr. Raja, could be created on the lines of the carving out of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh for better administration and holistic development. When Tirunelveli was a sprawling district, then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran carved out Thoothukudi, and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami formed Tenkasi district by bifurcating Tirunelveli for better administration.

“Hence, Tamil Nadu could also be bifurcated, and BJP candidates will be the Chief Ministers and act as ‘double engines’ for speedy and better growth of the new States. Please don’t think that we cannot do it, as we are in this place and we can do it,” he said.