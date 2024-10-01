T.N. continuously taking steps to increase water storage in Mullaiperiyar dam up to 152 feet: Minister Duraimurugan

The Tamil Nadu government has been continuously taking steps to increase the water storage in Mullaiperiyar dam up to 152 feet, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). Various strengthening works were to be undertaken, he said.

While the works relating to the restoration of the causeway was completed on May 9 this year, the Tamil Nadu government has been consistently insisting Kerala for necessary permissions needed for completing the works relating to the baby dam, Mr. Duraimurugan said.

The Minister’s statement was issued in response to concerns raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who contended that the DMK government has not taken sufficient steps to maintain the water storage in Mullaiperiyar dam at 152 feet.

Mr. Duraimurugan recalled the steps taken by the DMK government towards implementing the Supreme Court judgment which had on February 27, 2006 permitted Tamil Nadu to raise the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam to 152 feet. He recalled Tamil Nadu’s efforts in approaching Prime Minister, Union Minister for Jal Shakti among others towards this cause.

He also referred to the execution petition moved by the Tamil Nadu government in the Supreme Court in this regard and the eventual two additional affidavits submitted in the apex court in this case. He recalled meetings between the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in December 2022 and May 2023.

