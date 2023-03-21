HamberMenu
T.N. constitutes welfare board for retired police personnel

March 21, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Tamil Nadu government issued a G.O. constituting a Board for the welfare of retired police personnel earlier this month.

A committee has been constituted under the Director-General of Police to finalise guidelines, functions, and welfare programmes for the Board, an official release from the State government said on Tuesday.

Retired police officers R. Chinnaraj, N. Damodaran, Murali, government nominee Vaidehi, and finance expert Sumathi are part of the panel, it said.

The Director-General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, chaired the first meeting of the Board in the DGP office in Chennai on Tuesday.

