T.N. constitutes panel for ensuring reservation in promotion of govt. employees

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a committee of legal experts to draft a legislation for ensuring the implementation of the principles of social justice at all levels of the State government services, especially while fixing employees’ seniority for promotions.

A government order to this effect was issued recently.

The committee has been constituted in the backdrop of judgments of the Madras High Court (eventually upheld by the Supreme Court) that struck down the implementation of reservation in promotions of State government officials, an informed source told TheHindu.

Though the AIADMK government had enacted the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 to ensure reservation in promotion of State government employees, a divisional bench of the Madras High Court in 2019 declared certain provisions in it as ultravires and unconstitutional.

It had also issued directive for redoing the exercise of fixation of seniority in State appointments with retrospective effect and some private parties had also moved contempt of court petitions in this regard which has put the State government in a critical situation, the source explained.

Tamil Nadu’s Additional Advocate General in the Supreme Court Amit Anand Tiwari, advocates N.R. Elango, A. Arulmozhi and V. Lakshmi Narayanan are the legal experts named in the panel. Dravidian ideologue Suba. Veerapandian and advocate C.N.G. Niraimathi are among the other experts in the committee.

Bengaluru-based advocate Ravivarma Kumar is a special invitee to the panel. According to the G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on October 27, the committee is “to undertake steps for drafting a legislation to ensure that the principles of social justice is implemented at all levels of government employment.” It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu government had last year constituted a seven-member committee to monitor the education, employment and other sectors to see if social justice is being implemented properly. The Governor’s address delivered in the Assembly in January this year said Tamil Nadu had been in the forefront in upholding the values of social justice since the days of the Justice Party and added: “This government will continue to perform this historical responsibility.” In his budget speech in the House in March this year, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said: “Despite significant advances, the battle for social justice is still only half-won. Hence, we will continue to remain steadfast in our determination to achieve social justice in all walks of life.”