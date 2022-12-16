T.N. Congress unit celebrates 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra

December 16, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

After the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) instructed District Congress Committees to celebrate the completion of 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Tamil Nadu, TNCC’s SC/ST wing’s head M.P. Ranjan Kumar spearheaded the celebrations at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Friday said it was significant that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which had entered into its 100 th day, began from Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari district three months ago. In a video statement, he said the workers and supporters of the Congress had worked hard to make the Yatra a reality.

“TNCC cadre P. Ganesan from Thanjavur died in Maharashtra during the Yatra. Today is the Yatra’s 100 th day. We have to raise the Congress party flag. Already, we have implemented a plan of hoisting 100 party flags in every Assembly constituency, and I have participated in this exercise in eight districts,” he said, and urged the TNCC cadre to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Gandhi.

“Just like how Mr. Gandhi is working hard physically during the yatra and how he is spreading the nationalist and Gandhian ideology among people, I appeal to you that we must also do the same,” he said, and added that he would be visiting Salem and participate in events at 14 different places on December 19.