T.N. Congress stages protest in Chennai against Centre for reducing MGNREGS funds

November 15, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s (TNCC) SC department organised a protest against the Central government for significantly reducing the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which guarantees work for 100 days for persons residing in rural areas.

The protest was held on Anna Salai on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Speaking to the reporters after the protest TNCC SC wing head Ranjan Kumar said the agitation was also aimed at condemning what he described as the “fascist Modi” government.

“The OBCs, SCs and STs, are all struggling under the Modi government. The 100-day work scheme was instrumental in guaranteeing work for the under privileged castes. Minorities are already under attack in India,” he alleged. “TNCC will work towards sending Mr. Modi home and make (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” he said.