TN Congress plans public rally to discuss SC/ST issues to reclaim lost Dalit support base

A TNCC member said they have already been engaging with Dalit activities and SC/ST unions to discuss what the party needs to do more for the welfare of these communities

December 07, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Chennai

Udhav Naig

In an attempt to reach out to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in Tamil Nadu and “reclaim the support of the marginalised communities for the party”, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe department has drawn up plans to hold a party conference to discuss issues in April next year in the State.  

Speaking to The Hindu, the State SC/ST department head M.P. Ranjan Kumar, said that the department has already been engaging with Dalit activities and SC/ST unions that operate in Tamil Nadu to discuss what the party needs to do more for the welfare of these communities.

“With emergence of M.G.R. (founder of AIADMK), much of the party’s Dalit base went to the AIADMK and Jayalalithaa was able to sustain that support. Now, we want to engage with Dalit activists and SC/ST unions and hold a one-day conference in April next year,” he said.

While the emergence of Dalit parties in Tamil Nadu such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has further eroded the party’s Dalit base, Mr. Kumar said the Congress party’s history in the State and the country show that it has not only provided adequate representation to Dalit community but has also empowered them by putting Dalit leaders in positions of power.

When the party decided to appoint Sriperumbudhur MLA (Reserved) K. Selvaperunthagai as the Congress’ Legislative Party leader in State Assembly, it was widely seen as an attempt by the party to reach out to the Dalit community across the Tamil Nadu.  

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Kumar recalled how the Congress party in 1954 appointed P. Paramasivan and ‘Thiyagi’ P. Kakkan as ministers in eight-member cabinet of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.

“When Dalits were prevented from entering temples, P. Paramasivan was made the HR&CE Minister. What could be more revolutionary than this? Likewise, P. Kakkan held the important Home and Public Works Department Ministry in Kamaraj’s cabinet. He was also the State Congress president and subsequently, L. Ilayaperumal and Maragadham Chandrasekar held the same position in the party,” he said.

