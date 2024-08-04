T.N. Congress MLAs pledged to donate one month salary to victims of Wayanad landslides

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said the party’s MLAs in Tamil Nadu will each donate one month’s salary for the Wayanad landslides, a disaster which claimed over 300 lives in Kerala.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai expressed concern over the loss of lives in the landslides, including 24 persons from Tamil Nadu. He said the 18 Congress MLAs in Tamil Nadu will donate their one month’s salary to the victims of the disaster and congratulated the efforts of the Army and rescue services personnel in saving many lives.