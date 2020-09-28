T.N. Congress in-charge tests positive for virus

He had met DMK leaders on Friday

Newly-appointed AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Mr. Rao had held meetings with senior leaders and office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee in the last three days and had also met DMK president M.K. Stalin and other senior leaders on Friday.

In a tweet, Mr. Rao said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining himself for 10 days. He asked his primary contacts to get themselves checked and take necessary precautions.

Mr. Rao, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, Congress floor leader in the Assembly K.R. Ramasamy and media-wing head A. Gopanna had met Mr. Stalin, DMK treasurer Duraimurugan, parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu and DMK principal secretary K.N. Nehru at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Friday, to discuss the alliance’s election strategy for next year’s Assembly polls and other issues.

The DMK, Congress and other parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance are scheduled to hold a protest against the three agriculture Bills, across the State, on Monday.

Congress leaders said the protests would take place as per the schedule and that they would participate in the agitations. While a few leaders got themselves tested for COVID-19 after Mr. Rao’s tweet, others plan to get tested after the protests on Monday, they said.

On Thursday morning, the TNCC had organised a press meet with Mr. Rao, at Kamarajar Arangam.