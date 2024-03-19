T.N. Congress Committee welcomes Supreme Court verdict on full disclosure of electoral bonds

March 19, 2024 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, welcomed the Supreme Court’s direction to the State Bank of India asking it to share all the information it has on electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India, and asking it to make this information public.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was being evasive and not providing information related to electoral bonds. “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has repeated what BJP leader Khushbu said...that the Tamil Nadu government has turned its people into beggars. We condemn this. Who is responsible for this? When Tamil Nadu demanded relief funds of ₹37,000 crore for the floods, the Union government didn’t give it a single rupee....while Tamil Nadu’s tax money is being given to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai claimed that the Central government has waived off ₹24 lakh crore in loans of those who have ‘helped the BJP government’ by making use of public money. “The Finance Minister should apologise,” he said.

