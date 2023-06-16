T.N. committed to creating 1.5 lakh new job opportunities in EV sector in five years: Industries Minister

June 16, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government is committed to securing $6 billion in investments and creating 1.5 lakh new employment opportunities within the Electric Vehicles (EV) sector over the next five years, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B.Rajaa said.

The Minister also said that six cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Salem, and Tirunelveli have been earmarked for developing EV hubs. “As a part of this commitment, the government has launched the revised Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles Policy 2023, which incentivises and attracts investors to strengthen the State’s flourishing EV ecosystem,” Mr. Rajaa said at a closed-door round table discussion that was organised by the Government of Tamil Nadu in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The event titled “Tamil Nadu: Making of the Next Global EV Manufacturing Hub” brought together CEOs, senior leaders from more than 20 major global EV firms, EV component manufacturers, and government officials.

Over the past five years, Tamil Nadu has emerged as India’s leading EV manufacturing destination, earning the moniker ‘EV Capital of India’. Notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the State secured nearly ₹24,000 crore in EV investments, leading to almost 48,000 jobs.

Currently, Tamil Nadu boasts a dynamic manufacturing landscape with global automotive giants such as Hyundai, Nissan, TVS Motors, Mahindra, and Daimler. Additionally, EV-first companies like Ather, Ola Electric, Ampere, and Simple Energy have chosen to base their EV manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu.

Contributing factors to this success include the availability of highly-skilled labour, a network of ancillary suppliers, an established auto and auto components manufacturing ecosystem, and logistics and transport infrastructure, officials said.

Gopalakrishnan CS, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai is one of the largest manufacturers and will be a committed partner to realise Tamil Nadu’s vision to become a preferred EV hub in the country.”

Discussions pertaining to paving the way for net-zero manufacturing in the EV sector and expanding opportunities for MSMEs and entrepreneurs within the EV sector was also held during the event.