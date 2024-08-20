T.N. Commission for protection of child rights should be active: M. H. Jawahirullah

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M. H. Jawahirullah on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to ensure that Tamil Nadu State Commission for protection of child rights, which is responsible for the monitoring and implementation of POCSO Act doesn’t remain inactive. He called for appointing individuals with legal expertise and field experience in child welfare and rights as officials.

He said it is a matter of concern that sexual violence against children in Tamil Nadu schools are on the rise.

In a statement, Mr. Jawahirullah reacted to the recent incident of sexual abuse of minors at a private school in Bargur in Krishnagiri district, during a fake NCC camp organised this month.

“During the camp, a girl studying in Class VIII, who was sleeping in the school hall with her fellow students, was sexually assaulted in the early hours of the morning by Sivaraman, 30, a man who claimed to be an NCC trainer from Kaveripattinam. When this incident was brought to the attention of the school principal, she advised them not to make it a big issue. The following day, when the girl’s health deteriorated, her parents admitted her to a hospital, where it was confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted. Immediately, a case was filed against both Sivaraman and the school principal under the POCSO Act. Additionally, 13 other students have also filed complaints of sexual harassment,” he said.

Mr. Jawahirullah said the school failed to implement appropriate safety measures for boys and girls staying at the camp, as women teachers and parents should have been present to ensure the safety of girl students.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to take the lead from Kerala and Karnataka, which have implemented and enforced safety policies for schoolchildren.